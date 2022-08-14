T.N. reports 775 fresh COVID-19 cases

State reports no death; active cases stands at 7,680

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
August 14, 2022 00:43 IST

Fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu fell below the 800-mark on Saturday, with 775 persons testing positive for the infection.

Chennai reported the highest number of fresh cases (147), followed by Coimbatore (94). With 57 cases, Chengalpattu was the only other district to report more than 50 cases. Erode and Krishnagiri reported 49 and 41 cases respectively.

Ramanathapuram was the only district with no fresh case. The total number of cases reported in the State stood at 35,58,029.

With no death reported, the total number of deaths stood at 38,033 in the State. The total number of recoveries stood at 35,12,316.

The State had a total of 7,680 active cases, of which 2,901 where in Chennai. Coimbatore had 725 active cases and Chengalpattu 539.

