T.N. reports 59 fresh COVID-19 cases

May 24, 2022 23:25 IST

354 under treatment in the State

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the State crossed 50 on Tuesday, with 59 persons, including a passenger from the United Arab Emirates, testing positive.

The number of persons under treatment in the State stood at 354. Till date, 34,54,984 persons have been infected, according to the daily bulletin of the public health directorate.

Chennai recorded 26 fresh infections, Chengalpattu 19, Tiruvallur four, Coimbatore three and Kancheepuram two. Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Salem reported one fresh case each and one person under airport surveillance also tested positive.

At the same time in a day, 36 more persons were declared to have recovered, which took the total number of recoveries to 34,16,605. No deaths were recorded and the overall toll stood at 38,025.