T.N. reports 47 fresh COVID-19 cases

May 01, 2022 21:35 IST

Only one infection reported from the IIT Madras cluster

Tamil Nadu reported 47 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The cases from the cluster on the IIT Madras campus came down significantly, with only one fresh infection reported.

Ten of the 38 districts reported fresh infections. Four persons who arrived from the U.S. and another who arrived from Delhi were also found to be COVID-19-positive. Chennai reported 25 cases, followed by Chengalpattu with four cases and Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tiruchi and Vellore with two each. Kanniyakumari, Ranipet and Salem reported one case each.

Forty-six persons recovered from the infection and the State reported no deaths on Sunday. While the total number of cases reported so far in the State stood at 34,53,979, the total number of recoveries and deaths stood at 34,15,440 and 38,025 respectively. There were 514 active cases.

The total number of cases reported so far from the IIT campus was 198. Compared with the 14 cases that emerged on Saturday, only one case was reported on Sunday. However, the number of samples tested came down from 196 on Saturday to 12.

Across the State, 18,445 persons were tested.