TN reports 464 fresh cases, 4 deaths

09 February 2021 11:00 IST

Tenkasi reports no fresh COVID-19 infection; 22 districts register fewer than 10 cases each

Tamil Nadu reported 464 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Monday, taking the overall tally to 8,42,261 and toll to 12,387.

The fresh cases included five returnees - one each from the UK, Bihar, Chandigarh, Jharkhand and Puducherry.

Of the 37 districts, Tenkasi reported no new cases of COVID-19. As many as 22 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. Out of this, six districts - Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Perambalur and Sivagangai - had a single case each. In Chennai, 143 persons tested positive for the infection. There were 49 cases in Coimbatore, 28 in Chengalpattu, 26 in Tiruvallur and 21 in Tiruppur.

Of the four fatalities - three in private and one in government hospital, two persons died in Chennai and one each in Ranipet and Tirunelveli. This included a 53-year-old man from Chennai who had diabetes and systemic hypertension. He was admitted to a private hospital on January 23 with complaints of fever and cough for three days, difficulty in breathing for two days, and died on February 6 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia. The remaining three persons were aged in their 70s.

Another 495 persons were discharged, taking the total number of persons discharged to 8,25,520. The State accounted for a total of 4,354 active cases. As of date, Chennai accounts for a total of 2,32,464 COVID-19 cases - 2,26,797 discharged, 1,551 active cases and 4,116 deaths. Coimbatore followed with 54,851 cases - 53,722 discharged, 455 active cases and 674 deaths and Chengalpattu had a total of 51,840 cases - 50,800 discharged, 270 active cases and 770 deaths, according to the Health department’s bulletin.

A total of 51,613 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Till date, 1,64,39,856 samples were tested.