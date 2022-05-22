T.N. reports 46 fresh COVID-19 cases

May 22, 2022 00:29 IST

Twenty five cases reported in Chennai

Tamil Nadu reported 46 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, marginally higher than the average of 36 cases reported daily in the last week.

Of the 46 cases, 25 were reported in Chennai. Chengalpattu logged six cases. Coimbatore and Vellore reported four each, Tiruchi and Salem reported two each and Erode, Kancheepuram and Tiruppur reported one each. No cases were reported in the remaining 31 districts. The total number of cases reported so far in the State stood at 34,54,847.

Forty persons recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,16,501. The State had 321 active cases on Saturday, of which 181 were in Chennai and 49 in Chengalpattu. With no deaths reported on Saturday, the total number of deaths reported remained at 38,025.

A total of 14,339 persons were tested for COVID-19, which was slightly lower than the 15,741 persons tested day before.