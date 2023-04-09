HamberMenu
T.N. reports 369 fresh COVID-19 infections 

April 09, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 369 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, and 1,900 persons are under treatment.

All districts, barring Kallakurichi and Tenkasi, reported fresh infections. Chennai logged 113 cases. The State reported no death. Till date, 35,99,018 persons have been infected in the State.

A total of 172 persons recovered. This took the total number of recoveries to 35,59,068. The overall toll stood at 38,050, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine

