Coroanvirus | Tamil Nadu reports 3,057 fresh cases and 33 deaths

CHENNAI

24 October 2020 02:50 IST

State’s infection tally increases to 7,03,250; 4,262 persons discharged; Chennai records 844 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 3,057 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 33 associated deaths on Friday, taking its infection tally to 7,03,250 and the toll to 10,858.

Chennai accounted for 844 fresh infections, followed by Coimbatore with 280 cases. Chengalpattu and Salem reported 186 and 185 cases respectively. As many as 168 persons tested positive for the infection in Tiruvallur. Tiruppur recorded 130 cases, while Erode had 106 cases.

Break-up of deaths

Of the 33 fatalities that were reported on Friday, 11 persons died in Chennai. Three of the deceased — all in their 50s — had no co-morbidities.

Advertising

Advertising

A 58-year-old man from Tiruvallur, who had been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai with complaints of fever and breathing difficulty for two days, died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

The second patient, a 54-year-old man from Chennai, died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

A 53-year-old woman from Chennai was brought dead to the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on October 20. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 18. Her death was due to COVID-19 pneumonia, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

As many as 4,262 persons were discharged after treatment across the State. Among them were 1,308 in Chennai. A total of 6,59,432 persons have been discharged after treatment across the State till date.

Active cases

The number of active cases has dropped to 32,960. In Chennai alone, 10,628 persons are undergoing treatment, while Coimbatore accounts for 3,758 active cases.

With the testing of 81,472 more samples, the total figure has risen to 93,56,580. As many as 90,99,203 individuals have been tested in the State till date.

One more private laboratory — Hitech Diagnostic Centre in Madurai — has been approved by the authorities for testing. As of now, there are 198 testing facilities in Tamil Nadu, including 132 in the private sector and 66 in the government sector.