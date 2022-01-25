T.N. reports 30,215 fresh COVID-19 infections

CHENNAI

25 January 2022

Except Mayiladuthurai, all the other districts record a high caseload

A total of 30,215 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the overall tally to 31,64,205. As on date 2,06,484 patients are under treatment. Except Mayiladuthurai, which reported 88 new infections, all other districts had a high caseload.

In Chennai, the number of new infections continued to fall, with 6,296 people testing positive on Monday. The district also recorded 17 deaths. A total of 6,98,616 people have tested positive till date, and 52,742 are under treatment either at home or in healthcare facilities.

Several districts reported fresh cases in their thousands. In Coimbatore, 3,786 new infections were reported, while in Chengalpattu, 1,742 people tested positive. Erode, Kanniyakumari, Salem, Thanjavur and Tiruppur also reported over 1,000 fresh cases each.

All the 46 deaths reported on Monday were due to pre-existing health conditions. A total of 25 deaths were recorded in private hospitals and the rest in government facilities.

A 91-year-old woman from Chennai, who had diabetes and hypertension, tested positive for COVID-19 on January 22 and died a few hours later. She had been admitted on January 12 to the Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital, Perambur, with complaints of fever and cough. The hospital recorded her death as having occurred due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 24,639 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the total figure to 29,20,457.

Vaccine uptake

In 3,565 sessions held to provide Covishield and Covaxin shots, 2,164 health workers and 2,739 frontline workers received the jabs.

As many as 8,961 beneficiaries in the 15 to 17 age group and 78,176 people in the 18 to 44 age group also benefited. Among those aged 45 to 59, 37,245 were administered the vaccines. A total of 25,400 senior citizens also got the shots. This took the total number of people having been vaccinated so far to 9,06,14,884.