T.N. reports 2,279 new COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

30 March 2021 01:09 IST

Chennai’s count stands at 815; cases exceed 200 in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore; 14 deaths recorded

For the third day in a row, Tamil Nadu reported more than 2,000 fresh cases of COVID-19. A total of 2,279 persons tested positive for the infection, and 14 persons died in the State.

Of the 14 fatalities, Chengalpattu recorded four deaths, while Chennai and Coimbatore registered two deaths each. Cuddalore, Karur, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur and Tiruppur recorded one death each. This took the toll to 12,684.

Among the deceased was a 38-year-old man, who had systemic hypertension. A resident of Coimbatore, he died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on March 26 due to bilateral bronchopneumonia.

Advertising

Advertising

Two of the deceased had no co-morbidities — a 55-year-old man from Madurai, who was admitted to a private hospital on March 16 with complaints of fever and cough for four days and difficulty in breathing for three days, died on March 28 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and COVID-19 pneumonia and a 50-year-old woman from Chengalpattu, who was admitted to the Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital in Chennai with complaints of fever for three days and cough for two days died on March 28 due to ARDS and COVID-19 pneumonia. Chennai’s daily count stood at 815, while the cases exceeded 200 in both Chengalpattu and Coimbatore. A total of 202 persons tested positive in Chengalpattu and 211 in Coimbatore. Thanjavur and Tiruvallur reported 130 and 129 cases respectively.

New cases

There were 80 new cases in Kancheepuram. The cases in other districts were: Cuddalore (57), Nagapattinam (56), Tiruvarur (58), Tiruppur (52), Tiruchi (58) and Salem (49). Nine districts reported fewer than 10 cases each.

Eight returnees — five from West Bengal and one each from the UAE, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka — were among those who tested positive for COVID-19.

The State’s overall tally of cases stood at 8,81,752. The fresh cases pushed the active cases to 13,983, with Chennai alone accounting for 5,541 persons.

Another 1,352 persons were discharged after treatment in the State, taking the total number of persons discharged so far to 8,55,085.

A total of 80,253 persons were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of individuals tested to 1,91,05,807.