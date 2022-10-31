T.N. reports 158 fresh COVID-19 cases, 324 recoveries

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 31, 2022 00:17 IST

With 158 persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the number of persons currently under treatment in the State stood at 1,732.

Kallakurichi, Nagapattinam, Karur and Perambalur had no fresh case. Barring Chennai (39), Chengalpattu (12) and Coimbatore (10), all other districts reported fresh infections in single digit.

Ten districts recorded just one case each, according to the daily bulletin from the Public Health department. As many as 35,91,891 persons have been infected in the State so far. As many as 324 persons were discharged after recovering from the infection in the State on Sunday. This took the total number of recoveries to 35,52,111.

The State reported no death, owing to the infection among those under treatment. So far, 38,048 persons have died during treatment.

