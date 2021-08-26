T.N. renames development policy council

CHENNAI

26 August 2021 01:25 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday renamed the State Development Policy Council as the State Planning Commission.

The government issued an order making the change with immediate effect. In 2020, consequent to the abolition of plan, non-plan distinction, orders were issued replacing the State Planning Commission, which was constituted in 1971, with the State Development Policy Council (SDPC).

The SDPC was tasked with preparing short, medium and long-term plans and strategy documents, monitoring, evaluation and policy advocacy, creating policy coherence and implementation of special programmes.

