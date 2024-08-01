ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. relief team, assistance reach Kerala

Published - August 01, 2024 12:28 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Mr. Velu also handed over a letter from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin to Mr. Vijayan, which assured Tamil Nadu’s ‘continued support and help for Kerala to overcome the crisis’

The Hindu Bureau

Reconstruction of Bailey bridge underway, that connects Mundakkai and Chooralmala and was washed away in the landslides triggered by heavy rain in the hilly areas of Wayanad district, on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu handed over a cheque for ₹5 crore to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on July 31 towards relief operations. Meanwhile, a team from Tamil Nadu joined the relief operations in the disaster-hit Wayanad district.

Families evacuated from mudslide prone area in Valparai; TNDRF team ready for swift response  
Tamil Nadu rushes relief team, medical staff to disaster-hit Wayanad

The relief team from Tamil Nadu led by IAS officers G.S. Sameeran and Johny Tom Varghese reached Wayanad on Wednesday, official sources said. Apart from the relief team with medical staff, the Tamil Nadu government’s Health and Family Welfare Department has positioned two health teams at Wayanad.

In a social media post, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa appealed for contribution to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund and shared details of the bank account in this regard.

“The disastrous situation that #Wayanad is in today needs our collective help. While we are all yet to get over the distressing scenes from the catastrophic event in such a pristine place, we must come to terms with the harsh reality and come together to help our sisters and brothers during this crucial time,” Mr. Rajaa said.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced an assistance of ₹5 crore from the CM’s Public Relief Fund to the Kerala government over the landslides in Wayanad district that killed over 150 people. Mr. Stalin spoke to his Kerala counterpart on Tuesday and extended all support.

