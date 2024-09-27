T.N. releases policy prohibiting breeding of 11 dog breeds, including Pug and Chow Chow

The Tamil Nadu State Dog Breeding Policy, 2024, released on Friday, includes Pug and Chow Chow on the list of cold climate dogs whose breeding is to be prohibited, given their health and welfare.

The other dogs whose breeding is prohibited are Basset Hound, French Bulldog, Alaskan Malamute, Keeshond, Newfoundland, Norwegian Elkhound, Tibetan Mastiff, Siberian Husky, and Saint Bernard.

Though the draft policy, released in February this year, had listed only these nine breeds, the final policy includes two more: Pug and Chow Chow. The draft did not mention native breeds, but the final policy has listed Rajapalayam, Kombai, Chippiparai, and Kanni as the recognised breeds of Tamil Nadu.

It further says breeds, such as Kattai, Ramanathapuram mandai, Malaipatti, and Sengottai, have to be standardised, recognised, and registered to prevent the native dogs from becoming extinct. It says the government will take steps to promote breeding of native breeds at centres.

“The dogs native to Tamil Nadu are mostly hounds... They are good runners, suitable for hunting, live in packs. These dogs are not suitable for being raised at restricted places as they require an exercise of several kilometres. Therefore, the dogs will not be recommended to be raised in a house with restricted space.”

According to the policy, a committee will be constituted to consider forming topography based on local breed preservation centres. “Many of the community dogs on the streets, which are non-descriptive, show remarkable traits in terms of health, skin coat, good temperament, and guarding ability, and these dogs will be encouraged to standardise the dogs as a breed.”

The policy lists the procedures for registration and licensing of breeders. “Karyotyping shall be done before the dog is engaged for breeding.” No female dog shall be exploited to give birth to more than five litters of puppies during her lifespan. It has prescribed norms for feeding, exercise, and vaccination.

