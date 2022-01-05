TN reiterates stand over Mullaiperiyar, dam in Mekedatu

Governor R.N. Ravi, in his speech at the TN Assembly on Wednesday, said the government would take all necessary measures to restore the full reservoir level of 152 feet in Mullaiperiyar dam

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday reiterated its stand over increasing the storage level in Mullaiperiyar dam and its position against the proposal for constructing a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu in Karnataka. It said that it would take all necessary measures to restore the full reservoir level of 152 feet in Mullaiperiyar dam as per the judgment of the Supreme Court.

During his speech in the State Legislative Assembly, Governor R.N. Ravi said: “After many years, we were able to store water at the current permissible limit of 142 feet level in Mullaiperiyar dam for many days continuously. This government will take all necessary measures to restore the full reservoir level of 152 feet as per the judgement of the Supreme Court.”

While “extending constructive co-operation” to neighbouring States, Tamil Nadu would continue to fight for its rightful share of river waters, he said. “This government, which is committed to the welfare of farmers will never allow construction of Mekedatu dam by Karnataka across the Cauvery river.”