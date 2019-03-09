T.N. registers all-time high power demand of 15,689 MW

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) faced an all-time peak power demand of 15,689 MW on Thursday night.

A senior official of Tangedco said the rising temperature in all parts of the State resulted in air-conditioners being switched on early in the night, leading to a surge in electricity demand.

Normally, demand during this time of the year would not touch 15,000 MW, but this year the soaring temperature was reflected in steady increase in demand, officials said.

Last year, the State witnessed the highest peak demand of 15,440 MW on April 27, which was broken as early as February 28 this year.

Supply front

Power managers, however, are confident that even if the peak demand touches 16,500 MW there would not be any problem on the supply side. While wind energy production would start by May, arrangements for adequate supply to the extent of 16,000 MW had been made with procurement of 5,000 MW from private players, officials said.

While the all-time high peak demand has crossed 15,600 MW, the all-time consumption remains 355 million units, as it was on April 27 last year.