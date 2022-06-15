T.N. records first COVID-19 death after 90-day gap

476 fresh infections push tally of active cases to 1,938

After a gap of 90 days, the State recorded a death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The deceased was an 18-year-old girl from Thanjavur. The last time a death was recorded was on March 17. The toll is now 38,026.

The girl had tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, and was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital with complaints of fever and cough. She died within seven hours of admission.

The State also recorded a steep rise in infections with 476 more persons testing positive for COVID-19. Currently 1,938 persons are under treatment in the State.

In Chennai, 221 persons contracted the infection and in Chengalpattu 95. A handful of districts, including Tiruvallur with 20 new cases, the Nilgiris (23), Kanniyakumari (20), Kancheepuram (21) and Coimbatore (26), recorded the highest number of infections.

In Chennai, 7,54,046 persons have been infected and 7,43,994 have recovered so far. As on date, 984 persons are under treatment. A total of 101 persons were declared to have recovered from the infection on Wednesday.

According to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health, 169 more persons were discharged after recovery, pushing the tally of recoveries to 34,18,481.

Till date, 5,05,172 people over the age of 60; 1,28,956 below the age of 12 and 28,24,317 in the 13 to 59 years age group have been infected in the State.