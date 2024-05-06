T.N. records 94.56% pass rate in class 12 State board exams, Tiruppur district tops State

May 06, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 94.56% students have passed the Class 12 State board exams in Tamil Nadu this year, as per the results released by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), on Monday, May 6, 2024. Tiruppur district recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.42%, while Ariyalur district stood at second place with 97.25% as per the data.

This year’s pass percentage has surpassed, by a small margin, last year’s 94.03%. However, the total number of students who took the public exams has fallen: while 8,03,385 wrote the exam last year, this year, the number fell to 7,72,200.

Of 7.73 lakh students there were 4.1 lakh girls, 3.6 lakh boys, and one transgender person who wrote the 12th standard public examination at 3,202 centres.

Congratulating the students, T.N. School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in a post on social media platform X, said: “These exam results are not meant to evaluate students’ lives. Students must realise that test results are the only way to measure learning.”

While 96.44% of girls cleared the exams, about 92.37% of boys passed, while the one transgender person also passed. As many as 2,478 schools of the total 7,532 schools in the State recorded a 100% pass rate. A total of 397 government schools recorded a 100% pass rate. Private schools outperformed other schools this year with a 98.7% pass percentage.

Out of the 5,603 candidates with disabilities who wrote the exam, 5,161 of them passed. A total of 125 prison inmates took up the exam, out of which 115 passed. As many as 26,352 students have scored a centum in any one subject.

In Chennai, the pass percentage stood at 87.13% in Chennai Corporation schools -- 4,355 students of the total 4,995 in the 35 Corporation higher secondary schools, passed. Last academic year, 2022-2023, of the 5,899 students at 32 Corporation schools who took the exam, 5,124 passed - 86.86%.

Students can visit www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge.tn.gov.in to check their results. Details of their score will also be sent to the registered mobile numbers of students.

