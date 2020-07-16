T.N. records 92.3% pass percentage in Plus 2 exams

Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 92.3% in the Plus 2 board exams, the results of which were declared on Thursday morning. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) took students and teachers by surprise with the sudden declaration of results since the re-exam in the last Plus 2 paper for absentees is scheduled to be held only on July 27.
In all, 7.79 lakh students had taken the exams in March and the pass percentage this year saw a marginal increase compared to the 91.30% recorded last year.
Tiruppur with a pass percentage of 97.12%, Erode with 96.99% and Coimbatore with 96.39% took the top spots among the districts.
94.80% of the girls in the State cleared the exams, and this is 5.39% higher than that of the boys who took the exams.
As has been the practice for the last few years now, the School Education Department refrained from releasing a list of toppers.
Students can access their results at www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in. All the candidates who took the board exams have been sent their results through SMS by the DGE.
