Tamil Nadu

T.N. records 92.3% pass percentage in Plus 2 exams

In this photo dated March 24, 2020, students appear for the 12th standard board exam.

In this photo dated March 24, 2020, students appear for the 12th standard board exam.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Tiruppur with a pass percentage of 97.12%, Erode with 96.99% and Coimbatore with 96.39% took the top spots among the districts

Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 92.3% in the Plus 2 board exams, the results of which were declared on Thursday morning. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) took students and teachers by surprise with the sudden declaration of results since the re-exam in the last Plus 2 paper for absentees is scheduled to be held only on July 27.

In all, 7.79 lakh students had taken the exams in March and the pass percentage this year saw a marginal increase compared to the 91.30% recorded last year.

Tiruppur with a pass percentage of 97.12%, Erode with 96.99% and Coimbatore with 96.39% took the top spots among the districts.

94.80% of the girls in the State cleared the exams, and this is 5.39% higher than that of the boys who took the exams.

As has been the practice for the last few years now, the School Education Department refrained from releasing a list of toppers.

Students can access their results at www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in. All the candidates who took the board exams have been sent their results through SMS by the DGE.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2020 10:33:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-records-923-pass-percentage-in-plus-2-exams/article32098303.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY