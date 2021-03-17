T.N. records 867 fresh cases

Five districts account for 72% of new cases

Five districts — Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Thanjavur — accounted for 72% of the 867 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the State on Tuesday. While three districts — Dharmapuri, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram — had zero new cases, 18 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

The State’s daily count exceeded 800 for the second day. With this, the overall COVID-19 tally reached 8,61,429.

In Chennai, 352 persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total count to 2,39,483; 2,33,166 persons were discharged, the number of active cases touched 2,135, and the death toll was 4,182. Chengalpattu and Coimbatore reported 86 and 81 cases respectively. There were 55 cases in Tiruvallur, 51 in Thanjavur, and 23 each in Kancheepuram and Tiruppur. The fresh cases included three returnees from Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka.

The number of active cases in the State rose to 5,450, while 561 persons, including 237 in Chennai, were discharged. To date, 8,43,423 persons have been discharged. The State recorded five more fatalities — three in Chennai and one each in Chengalpattu and Tiruvarur. This took the toll to 12,556.

In the past 24 hours, 64,006 persons were tested.

For the second day in a row, over one lakh persons were vaccinated across the State, taking the overall coverage to 16,09,126. A total of 1,07,186 persons received the vaccines on Tuesday.