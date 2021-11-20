T.N. records 772 cases, 13 fatalities

CHENNAI

20 November 2021 00:05 IST

Two districts log no fresh infection, 30 see no death; 1,77,732 more people get jabs

Tamil Nadu recorded 772 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths on Friday. Two districts reported no infection and 30 districts saw no death due to COVID-19.

Perambalur and Virudhunagar logged no fresh case. Sixteen districts saw fewer than 10 cases each, even as cases continued to vary in some districts, including Chennai, Coimbatore and Erode. There were 120 cases in Chennai, followed by Coimbatore with 119. Erode recorded 74 cases, Chengalpattu 59 and Tiruppur 50. While Salem reported 42 cases, Namakkal saw 40.

The State’s case tally touched 27,18,750.

Of the 13 fatalities, Tiruchi accounted for four. There were two deaths each in Coimbatore and Tiruvallur. Chennai reported one. The State’s toll reached 36,349.

With 884 people being discharged after treatment, total recoveries touched 26,73,448. The active cases dropped below 9,000 — 8,953 people are under treatment for COVID-19. Nineteen districts have fewer than 100 active cases. Of them, Theni has 11, Tenkasi 15 and Perambalur 17.

With 1,02,383 more samples being tested, the total count touched 5,31,56,461. One more private laboratory — Empirical Molecular Diagnostics, Chennai — was approved for COVID-19 testing. As of now, there are 241 private laboratories and 69 government testing facilities in the State.

As many as 1,77,732 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday. They included 1,06,981 people in the 18-44 age group and 45,778 people aged 45 to 59. This took the overall coverage in government centres to 6,18,66,405, while the coverage in private centres stood at 27,06,028.