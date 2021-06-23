T.N. records 6,895 new COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

23 June 2021 00:18 IST

With fresh cases showing a decline, 16 of 37 districts logged fewer than 100 cases each

Tamil Nadu reported 6,895 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of the 37 districts, 16 logged fewer than 100 cases each.

Fresh coronavirus infections have been declining gradually in the State.

Tuesday’s daily count took the State’s overall case tally to 24,36,819. Another 194 persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 31,580.

Active cases dropped to 56,886 in the State. In Chennai, the number of active cases was reconciled to 3,351 as the media bulletin stated that 2,012 people under home isolation were included in the discharge list due to a data entry error.

Western districts, though registering a steady decline in fresh cases, continued to account for the considerable number of cases in the State. Coimbatore reported 870 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Erode with 741 cases.

There were 485 cases in Salem, 434 cases in Tiruppur and 274 cases in Namakkal.

In Chennai, 410 people tested positive for the infection, while Thanjavur recorded 372 cases.

A total of 16 districts, including Kancheepuram, Theni and Virudhunagar, recorded fewer than 100 cases each.

Chennai accounted for 24 deaths, while 23 persons died in Salem. There were 19 deaths in Coimbatore and 13 in Tiruppur.

Among the deceased was a teenager. A 16-year-old girl from Salem was admitted to a private hospital on June 7 with complaints of difficulty in breathing for two days. She died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia. She did not have co-morbidities.

A total of 12 persons who died at home were included in Tuesday’s media bulletin. This included a 94-year-old woman from Chennai, who had symptoms of fever and breathlessness on May 15, and was tested positive for COVID-19 on May 18. She had diabetes and hypertension. She was in home isolation and died on May 25.

As many as 13,156 people were discharged after treatment. In the last 24 hours, 1,65,375 samples were tested.

So far, 3,15,05,639 samples have been tested. One private laboratory — PanSeq Diagnostics, Chennai — was approved for COVID-19 testing. As of date, there are 273 testing facilities in the State.

Vaccination update

A total of 2,49,701 people, including 1,49,271 in the 18-44 age group and 71,004 people aged 45 to 59 years, were vaccinated across the State on Tuesday.

This took the overall coverage till date to 1,26,49,762. The vaccination was held in 2,018 sessions.