T.N. records 621 fresh COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

18 December 2021 00:26 IST

For the second day in a row, all 38 districts reported fresh infections

A total of 621 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The State’s overall positivity rate remained at 0.6%.

Chennai, which continued to top the table with 127 fresh cases, recorded nil COVID-19 deaths after a number of weeks. Coimbatore, which logged 102 cases, also had zero deaths. There were 48 cases in Erode, while Tiruppur and Chengalpattu recorded 45 and 44 cases, respectively. A total of 37 people in Salem and 34 in Namakkal tested positive for the infection.

For the second day in a row, all 38 districts reported fresh cases. Of them, 23 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each. Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi and Theni reported one case each. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 27,38,583.

The State recorded 11 deaths — four in private hospitals and seven in government hospitals. This took the toll to 36,667. Tiruppur accounted for six deaths. Among the deceased was a 38-year-old man from Chengalpattu, who had co-morbidities including hypertension and diabetes. He was admitted to Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital on December 15, and died on the following day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 679 patients were discharged after treatment. The total number of recoveries stood at 26,94,509. The State’s active caseload stood at 7,407. Chennai accounted for 1,342 active cases, followed by Coimbatore (1,136).

As many as 1,05,974 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,60,13,280. The total number of people tested so far reached 5,50,76,773.

1.86 lakh get jabs

A total of 1,86,354 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the State on Friday. Among them were 1,01,719 people in the 18 to 44 age group, 55,338 people aged 45 to 59, and 29,188 senior citizens. This took the total coverage at government vaccination centres to 7,57,56,788.