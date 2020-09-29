T.N. records 5,589 new cases, 70 deaths

Chennai’s daily count continues to stay over 1,000-mark; 80,465 samples tested

Tamil Nadu reported 5,589 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 70 deaths on Monday.

The number of new cases continued to remain above the 1,000-mark in Chennai, as 1,283 more persons tested positive in the city.

Coimbatore and Salem recorded 587 and 256 cases respectively.

With the new cases, the State’s tally increased to 5,86,397, of which 46,306 are active ones. As many as 5,554 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of persons discharged in the State to 5,30,708.

The State’s toll rose to 9,383. Of the 70 fatalities, 41 persons died in government hospitals.

A 25-year-old man from Kancheepuram was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on September 22. He died on September 26 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

As many as 22 of the deceased were in their 60s, while 17 persons were in their 50s. A total of 13 persons died in Chennai, six in Coimbatore and five each in Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai.

Chennai accounted for a total of 1,64,744 COVID-19 cases till date. Of this, 11,043 persons are still under treatment, while 1,50,522 have been discharged from hospitals so far.

The city has accounted for 3,179 deaths.

Districts’ tally

Both Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts recorded 249 cases each. The former now accounts for a total of 34,855 cases, while the latter’s tally touched 31,887.

Tiruppur recorded 198 cases while there were 180 in Thanjavur.

A total of 162 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore while Tiruvannamalai saw 151 cases and Kancheepuram 147. There were 146 cases (including an imported one) in Namakkal and 133 in Erode. Vellore had 135 cases, including 10 imported ones, while Villupuram recorded 131.

After testing over 90,000 samples a day in the last few days, the sample count stood at 80,465 on Monday.

Till date, 71,81,125 samples have been tested in the State. The total number of testing facilities in the State increased to 184, with the addition of two more private laboratories — Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd. in Kotturpuram, Chennai, and KG Hospitals Laboratory Services in Coimbatore.