T.N. records 47 fresh COVID-19 infections

478 under treatment in State; over 17 lakh vaccine doses administered

478 under treatment in State; over 17 lakh vaccine doses administered

As many as 47 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of those under treatment to 478. As on date, 34,54,353 persons in the State have been infected, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

Eighteen districts had no fresh and active cases. Chennai reported 23 fresh cases and 48 recoveries. As on date, 265 persons were under treatment in Chennai. Chengalpattu registered 10 fresh cases and eight recoveries home. At present, 127 persons are undergoing treatment in the district.

One fresh case each was reported in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. Coimbatore logged five fresh cases and Salem two. One person each in Namakkal and Cuddalore tested positive.

So far, 34,15,850 persons, including 68 persons who were discharged in the past 24 hours from various districts, have been declared to have recovered post-treatment.

The State did not register any casualty and the toll stood at 38,025.

Vaccination count

A total of 17,02,429 doses were administered in the day during the mega camp across the State.

The health department had organised one lakh vaccination camps.

As many as 3,43,308 persons had received their first dose and 12,61,553 received their second. A total of 97,568 persons received their precautionary dose.