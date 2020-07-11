T.N. records 3,680 new cases, 64 deaths

Tamil Nadu added another 3,680 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its tally to 1,30,261*. While another 4,163 persons were discharged following treatment, the State’s toll climbed to 1,829, with 64 more deaths, including that of a one-year-and-seven-months-old child.

According to a bulletin issued by the Health Department, the child, a resident of Kancheepuram, was admitted to a private hospital on July 8. He had posterior fossa intra-cranial space occupying lesion with hydrocephalus. He died within a day of admission, on July 9, due to disseminated central nervous system malignancy and COVID-19.

A total of 82,324 persons have been discharged following treatment, while 46,105 are under treatment in the State, as on date.

Chennai at 1,200-mark

Chennai’s daily count stood at the 1,200-mark, while many of the northern and southern districts continued to witness a surge in new infections.

With 1,205 cases, the city’s tally inched closer to the 75,000-mark.

A total of 18,616 persons are under treatment in the city, while the city has so far accounted for 1,196 deaths.

Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts saw 242 and 219 new COVID-19 cases, respectively. Among the other northern districts, Tiruvannamalai had 101 cases and Vellore 140.

Though there was a slight dip in the number of new patients in Madurai, with 192 persons testing positive for COVID-19, a majority of the southern districts reported more than 100 cases each — Kanniyakumari (105), Theni (108), Thoothukudi (194), Tirunelveli (141) and Virudhunagar (143).

Salem reported 125 cases, while Tiruchi saw 108 cases.

A total of 44 persons who returned from abroad and other States tested positive for COVID-19.

Till date, a total of 3,41,677 persons have returned to the State by flights, trains, by road and by the sea.

Of this, a total of 4,219 persons have tested positive for COVID-19. A majority of them — 2,827 persons — returned by road.

Of the 64 fatalities, Chennai accounted for 25 deaths, while Chengalpattu recorded seven deaths and Madurai six. With this, a total of 101 persons have died in Madurai.

So far, a total of 6,442 children aged below 12 and 15,784 persons aged above 60 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours stood at 37,309. With this, the total number of samples tested in the State so far rose to 15,29,092.

One more private laboratory — MGM Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Aminjikarai, Chennai — was approved for COVID-19 testing in the State. With this, there are now a total of 101 testing facilities in Tamil Nadu.

Death condoled

In a statement, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar condoled the death of a sector health nurse attached to the Kallamedu primary health centre in Marungapuri block, Tiruchi. The nurse, S. Pichaimani, had complaints of fever and headache on June 19 and was treated at a private hospital.

On June 25, her swab returned positive for COVID-19, and she was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. However, she died on July 8.

Mr. Vijayabaskar assured the nurse’s family of appropriate relief.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)