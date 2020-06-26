T.N. records 3,645 fresh COVID-19 cases; Chennai’s tally nears the 50,000-mark

CHENNAI

45% of new indigenous cases seen in 35 districts other than Chennai, Perambalur

Recording another new high, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 3,645 fresh cases of COVID-19. Of this, Chennai recorded an all-time high of 1,956 cases, with its tally inching closer to the 50,000-mark.

With this, Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 tally stood at 74,622*. The State’s toll increased to 957, with 46 more fatalities, while the total number of persons discharged climbed to 41,357, as another 1,358 persons walked out of hospitals on Friday.

A total number of 32,305 persons are undergoing treatment across the State.

Of the fresh cases, 122 persons had returned from abroad and other States. Of the 3,523 indigenous cases in Tamil Nadu, nearly 45% were reported in 35 districts other than Chennai and Perambalur, which recorded no new cases.

The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases continued in a number of districts. Chengalpattu reported 232 cases, taking its tally to 4,651. Madurai reported 190, while Tiruvallur and Vellore recorded 177 and 148 cases, respectively.

There were 90 cases in Kancheepuram, 86 in Salem, 68 in Ramanathapuram, 66 in Tiruvannamalai and 53 in Ranipet. Other districts where more than 30 cases were reported included Coimbatore (41), Kallakurichi (48), Theni (40), Thoothukudi (36), Tiruchi (32) and Virudhunagar (33).

With a number of districts witnessing an increase in cases, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said, “The districts have been instructed to take up effective containment, aggressive and intensive testing, isolating and treating COVID-19 patients.”

Of the 46 persons who died of COVID-19, 44 had co-morbid conditions. A 34-year-old woman (elderly primi with gestational diabetes and hypertension) was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, on June 23. A resident of Virudhunagar, she died on June 24 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 40-year-old woman from Tiruvallur who had diabetes, systemic hypertension and bronchial asthma died on the same day after admission to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital due to respiratory failure and COVID-19. Five more persons in their 40s succumbed to the infection.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours stands at 33,675. As on date, Tamil Nadu has tested a total of 10,42,649 samples and 9,92,991 individuals. Testing of 671 samples is under process.

A private laboratory — the Microbiology Lab, CSI Scudder Memorial Hospital, Ranipet — was approved for COVID-19 testing, taking the total number of labs in the State to 89.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)