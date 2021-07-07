T.N. records 3,479 cases, 73 deaths

No fatalities in 12 districts; number of active cases drops below 35,000

Fresh coronavirus infections fell below 3,500 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. With 3,479 people testing positive, the State’s overall tally stood at 25,03,481.

Another 73 persons — 18 at private hospitals and 55 at government hospitals — succumbed to the infection. So far, 33,132 people have died. There were no fatalities in 12 districts. Among the remaining districts, Tiruppur recorded eight deaths, followed by Chennai and Coimbatore that recorded five deaths each. There were four deaths each in Madurai, Salem, Theni, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi.

Of the fresh cases, Coimbatore recorded 407, followed by Erode with 311. There were 228 cases in Salem. In Chennai, 209 people tested positive, while Thanjavur and Tiruppur recorded 206 and 201 cases respectively. There were 180 cases in Chengalpattu, 146 in Tiruchi, 115 in Tiruvannamalai and 113 in Namakkal. There was a small increase in the cases in the Nilgiris from 93 on Monday to 105 on Tuesday.

The number of patients under treatment dropped below 35,000. As many as 34,477 people were under treatment. They included 3,885 people in Erode and 3,301 in Coimbatore. A total of 3,855 people were discharged.

Among the deceased were two persons in their 20s who did not have co-morbidities. One of them — a 28-year-old man from Tenkasi — was admitted to a private hospital in Kanniyakumari with complaints of fever and cough on June 30. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia on July 5.

In the last 24 hours, 1,53,390 samples were tested. So far, 3,37,89,460 samples have been tested in the State. A total of 51,532 people were vaccinated on Tuesday. Of them, 25,696 were aged 18-44. Officials of the Health Department said the State was left with a very limited stock of vaccines and was waiting for fresh supplies.

According to the daily report from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, the total coverage has reached 1,59,30,132. Among those vaccinated were 17,043 people aged 45-59 and 7,750 senior citizens.

Vaccination was held at 1,128 sessions — Covishield at 943 sessions and Covaxin at 185 sessions. Till date, a total of 54,74,237 people aged 18 to 44 years, 52,63,657 people aged 45 to 59 years and 32,27,877 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the State.

The total vaccination coverage of private COVID-19 vaccination centres from May 1 stood at 9,17,574.