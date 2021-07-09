T.N. records 3,211 fresh cases

CHENNAI

09 July 2021 00:33 IST

57 deaths take COVID-19 toll to 33,253 even as 29 districts log fewer than 100 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 3,211 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 57 deaths on Thursday. Of the 38 districts, 29 logged fewer than 100 cases each.

In Coimbatore, 366 persons tested positive, while there were 251 cases in Erode. Salem recorded 205 cases and Thanjavur 190 cases. The fresh cases dipped to 189 in Chennai, while Tiruppur and Chengalpattu recorded 185 and 164 cases respectively. As many as 129 persons tested positive in Tiruchi. The Nilgiris continued to report a little over 100 cases as 125 persons tested positive.

A total of 29 districts, including Tiruvannamalai, recorded fewer than 100 cases each. The number of fresh cases dipped to 10 in Ramanathapuram and 17 in Perambalur. The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 25,10,059. A total of 33,253 people have succumbed to the infection. Of the 57 fatalities, Coimbatore recorded seven, while Chennai recorded six. There were nil deaths in 13 districts. A total of 50 persons had co-morbidities.

Advertising

Advertising

Among the deceased was a 29-year-old woman from the Nilgiris. She had systemic hypertension and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on July 6. She died of COVID-19 pneumonia the next day.

A total of 3,565 people were discharged after treatment. The total number of people discharged so far stood at 24,43,141. As many as 33,665 people are under treatment. They included 3,957 people in Coimbatore, 3,430 in Erode and 2,172 in Salem. Chennai had 1,657 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,54,763 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 3,40,96,067.

As many as 1,25,945 people were inoculated on Thursday. These included 64,607 people in the 18-44 age group. The State has vaccinated 1,60,84,347 people so far.