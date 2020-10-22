T.N. records 3,086 fresh cases, tally inches closer to seven lakh

Number of persons discharged has crossed 6.5 lakh; 39 deaths take toll to 10,780

Tamil Nadu’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases moved closer to the seven lakh-mark as 3,086 more persons tested positive on Wednesday. The number of persons discharged so far has crossed 6.50 lakh.

A total of 6,97,116 persons have so far tested positive in the State. Currently, 35,480 persons are under treatment. Another 4,301 persons were discharged, taking the tally to 6,50,856. With 39 more persons succumbing to the infection, the State’s death toll increased to 10,780.

In Chennai, 845 persons tested positive, taking the total count to 1,92,527 — 1,77,546 discharged, 11,425 active cases and 3,556 deaths. Coimbatore reported 314 fresh cases, accounting for a total of 40,690. Salem added 198 cases, while Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu recorded 180 and 159 cases respectively. Three more districts reported 100-plus cases — Tiruppur, 120, Erode, 108, and Kancheepuram, 106. The remaining 29 districts recorded less than 100 cases each, with Ariyalur, Perambalur and Tenkasi reporting fewer than 10 cases each.

Among the 39 deaths (21 at government hospitals and 18 at private hospitals), Chennai accounted for 11. Four persons died in Chengalpattu and three each in Kancheepuram and Vellore.

Five of them were aged in their 40s. A 44-year-old man from Kancheepuram who had no co-morbidities was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai with complaints of fever for three days and cough and difficulty in breathing for a day on October 7. He died on October 20 owing to multiple-organ dysfunction syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 40-year-old man from Chennai with systemic hypertension and hypothyroidism was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on October 9. He died on October 20 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

With 81,782 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the State has so far tested 91,93,849 samples.