T.N. records 2,733 cases of dengue in 9 months

The number of tests for diagnosis has increased threefold, says Minister

Tamil Nadu has recorded 2,733 cases of dengue since the start of the year. There is a three-fold rise in the number of tests performed for diagnosis, from 26,000 in 2020 to 76,000, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Thursday.

“It is true that there is an increase in dengue cases. The cases usually increase during the north-east and south-west monsoons. Last year, we had 2,410 cases,” he told reporters at Madras Medical College.

“We are conducting more tests now. There is no need to fear,” he said. “Fogging and spraying activities are being carried out to reduce mosquito-breeding. The Collectors have been told to expedite mosquito-control activities through the Chief Secretary and the Health Secretary before the start of the monsoon. The Health Department is working with the local bodies in dengue- control.”

Mr. Subramanian said ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, which was launched on August 5 with the aim of covering one crore beneficiaries, had so far reached 9,47,284 people. The beneficiaries received medications for diabetes, hypertension, palliative care and physiotherapy at home.

To identify more beneficiaries, the Health Department would screen persons aged above 18 for hypertension and persons aged above 30 for diabetes at all government headquarters hospitals and government medical college hospitals. “We will be screening persons from Friday, and the identified beneficiaries will be linked with the scheme. The Chief Minister will launch a screening centre on the premises of Madras Medical College on Friday,” he said.

In line with the International Week of the Deaf, ENT equipment worth ₹75 lakh would be given to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the Tiruchi and Krishnagiri district headquarters hospitals. Hearing aids would be distributed to children and the elderly.

Asked about the regularisation of the services of nurses hired through the Medical Services Recruitment Board, Mr. Subramanian said over 30,000 workers had been recruited on contract and through outsourcing. “The National Health Mission Director had said 4,800 nurses should be posted for ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’. So we decided that those who worked during COVID-19 should be given priority. We have sent an advisory to the Collectors to prioritise persons who have appropriate qualification and training and have worked at hospitals during the pandemic.”

On COVID-19 cases in Chennai, he said the Greater Chennai Corporation was taking all steps to keep the number under control. “It will not be appropriate to bring in new restrictions now.”