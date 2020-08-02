T.N. records 2.5 lakh virus cases, Chennai crosses 1 lakh

Tamil Nadu’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases surpassed 2.5 lakh on Saturday, as 5,879 more persons tested positive. The tally of patients in Chennai crossed one lakh. While 7,010 persons were discharged across the State, 99 deaths were recorded. With this, State’s toll has gone up to 4,034.

The State’s tally surged to 2,51,738, of which 56,738 are under treatment. A total of 1,90,966 patients have been discharged. Chennai, with 1,074 fresh cases, touched 1,00,877, of which 86,301 have been discharged and 12,436 are under treatment. It accounted for 2,140 deaths.

Of the 99 deaths, 27 occurred in Chennai. Ten patients each died in Coimbatore and Madurai. Among the deceased was a 26-year-old man from Ramanathapuram. He was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, with perforation peritonitis on July 29. But he died on July 30 owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19 pneumonia and perforation peritonitis.

A 27-year-old woman from Chennai, who had systemic lupus erythematosus, deep vein thrombosis, right heart failure and hypertension, died at a private hospital on July 31. She was admitted with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for three days. Her death was due to cardio-respiratory arrest, right heart failure with pulmonary arterial hypertension and COVID-19 pneumonia. A 28-year-old woman from Madurai was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital on July 1. She had anaemia and died on July 4 owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19 pneumonia and anaemia.

Four districts had 300-plus cases. Kancheepuram reported 368 cases, while Theni recorded 327 cases. Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur had 314 and 305 cases respectively.

There were 286 fresh cases in Virudhunagar, while 242 persons tested positive in Thoothukudi and 240 in Tiruvannamalai. Coimbatore had 238 cases. Ten districts, including Madurai, Kanyakumari, Vellore and Cuddalore, had 100-plus cases. In addition, 57 returnees tested positive in the State.

A total of 60,580 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, 27,18,718 samples have been tested so far. Another private laboratory — Dharan Clinical Lab Services, Salem — was recently approved for testing. There are 59 testing facilities in the government sector and 62 in the private sector.