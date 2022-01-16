T.N. records 23,989 fresh cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths

Chennai reports 8,978 new infections, while Coimbatore logged 1,732; test positivity rate rose to 16.7%

Compared to previous days, Tamil Nadu registered a marginal rise in fresh coronavirus infections, with 23,989 persons testing positive on Saturday. The number of tests dropped presumably due to the holidays but the positivity rate was up by a few points at 16.7%.

With this, the State’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases so far surpassed 29 lakh. On Friday, the State had recorded 23,459 COVID-19 cases, accounting for a positivity rate of 15.3%.

As many as 1,43,536 samples were tested in the State. Chennai, while clocking in another new high, registered a small rise in fresh infections.

A total of 8,978 persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the city’s tally so far to 6,34,793. Chengalpattu’s daily cases rose from 2,504 to 2,854, while Coimbatore logged 1,732 cases. Tiruvallur followed with 1,478 cases.

In Tiruppur, 667 persons tested positive as compared to 373 the previous day. Kanniyakumari also registered a rise in cases from 572 to 659. As many as 542 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Erode as against 355 on Friday.

Kancheepuram recorded a drop in fresh infections from 802 to 697. Similarly, Madurai’s daily cases declined from 631 to 550. Salem, Thanjavur and Tiruchi recorded 400-plus cases. So far, a total of 29,15,948 persons have tested positive in Tamil Nadu.

As of date, a total of 1,31,007 persons were under treatment/home isolation in the State. Chennai alone accounted for 41% of the active cases in the State. A total of 54,686 persons were under treatment/home isolation in the city. Chengalpattu followed with 14,717 active cases. There was a drop in COVID-19 deaths with 33 districts recording nil fatalities. The State recorded another 11 deaths due to COVID-19. Of this, Chennai accounted for six.

A total of 10, 988 persons, including 5,091 in Chennai, were discharged, taking the total recoveries so far to 27,47,974.

A total of 42,759 persons were vaccinated across the State on Saturday, taking the overall coverage of government vaccination centres to 8,81,46,669. While 708 children aged 15 to 18 were inoculated, 26,526 persons aged 18 to 44 and 11,165 persons aged 45 to 59 also took the jab.

So far, 79,668 persons have received the precaution dose in the State.