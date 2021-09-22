T.N. records 1,647 fresh COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

CHENNAI

22 September 2021 01:12 IST

Chennai’s count drops below 200, while Coimbatore reports over 200 cases; 1,619 people discharged and 44,559 get jabs

As many as 1,647 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. While Chennai’s daily count dropped just below 200, Coimbatore continued to report over 200 infections.

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 26,48,688. There were 218 cases in Coimbatore and 198 in Chennai. Erode and Chengalpattu recorded 112 and 109 cases respectively.

Cases dropped marginally in both Tiruppur and Thanjavur, when compared with the previous day — while the former saw 85 cases, the latter logged 79.

Salem recorded 77 infections. Five districts saw under 10 cases each, with Ramanathapuram recording the least number of cases at three.

State’s toll

Another 19 people — three in private hospitals and 16 in government facilities — succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 35,379. There were no deaths due to COVID-19 in 26 districts. While Tiruppur recorded three deaths, there were two in Chennai.

Among the deceased was a 25-year-old man from Tiruvarur with Down’s syndrome and diabetes. He was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on September 16 and died on September 20 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 38-year-old woman from Salem who had diabetes and hypothyroidism died at the Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on September 20 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 1,619 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 25,96,316. At present, 16,993 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in the State. They include 2,167 people in Coimbatore and 2,055 in Chennai.

In the last 24 hours, 1,50,159 samples were tested, taking the total count to 4,56,04,563.

Another 44,559 people, including 28,435 in the 18-44 age group and 11,843 aged 45 to 59, were vaccinated on Tuesday, taking the total coverage in government vaccination centres to 4,13,67,561.