T.N. records 1,562 new COVID-19 cases

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Tamil Nadu on Monday, with over 1,500 cases being reported for the second consecutive day.

The 1,562 fresh cases took the State’s tally to 33,229*.

While 528 persons were discharged, the State’s toll increased to 286, with 17 more fatalities (15 in government hospitals and two in private hospitals), including a 22-year-old man and a nonagenarian.

Chennai yet again registered a four-figure rise with 1,149 new patients, taking its tally to 23,298. The city has accounted for 224 deaths till now. Chengalpattu reported 134 new cases, taking its COVID-19 count closer to the 2,000-mark.

According to the medical bulletin, the 22-year-old man from Tiruvallur was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) with frontal subdural haemorrhage on May 31. His sample returned positive for COVID-19 on June 1. He died on Sunday due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19 pneumonia and frontal subdural haemorrhage.

A 92-year-old man from Chennai, who was admitted to RGGGH on June 6 with systemic hypertension and chronic kidney disease stage V, tested positive. On Sunday, he died of conditions including cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

A 55-year-old woman with diabetes and systemic hypertension, who was admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital on Sunday, died due to COVID-19 pneumonia, Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrome, respiratory failure and metabolic encephalopathy.

A 62-year-old man from Ranipet died at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital within five hours of admission on Sunday due to severe acute respiratory illness, respiratory failure and newly diagnosed diabetes.

Three of the 17 persons who died in the State did not have co-morbidities.

Apart from Chennai and Chengalpattu, new cases were reported in Tiruvallur (57), Vellore (32), Thoothukudi (26), Kancheepuram (18) and Tiruvannamalai (11).

Among the 1,562 new patients, 42 were returnees from other States or abroad. This included 22 persons from Maharashtra and six from Delhi.

Nine persons who returned from Qatar and three from Kuwait also tested positive.

Recovery in State

Till date, a total of 17,527 persons have been discharged from hospitals in Tamil Nadu, while there are 15,413 active cases. A total of 14,982 samples were tested on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested to 6,07,952.

A total of 5,80,768 individuals have been tested till date, including the day’s count of 14,454.

One more private laboratory — Balaji Medical Centre, Chennai — has been approved for COVID-19 testing.

With this, there are a total of 77 testing facilities — 44 in the government and 33 in the private sector — in the State.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)