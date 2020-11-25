T.N. records 1,557 fresh COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Case tally in State mounts to 7,73,176

An additional 1,557 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the case tally in Tamil Nadu to 7,73,176, and 17 more died, pushing the toll to 11,639. The State has 11,875 active cases.

Among the fresh cases were a passenger who returned from Kerala by flight and a passenger each from West Bengal, Bihar and Assam and two from Bangladesh who returned by road.

The total number of persons discharged after treatment rose to 7,49,662 in the State, with 1,910 more persons walking out of healthcare facilities.

The number of fresh cases remained below 100 in all districts, except in Chennai and Coimbatore. In Chennai, 469 persons were found infected and 514 were discharged. Seven deaths occurred in the district, which has 4,299 active cases. According to public health officials, 2,12,970 persons have tested positive so far, and 2,04,842 of them have been discharged. The district recorded 3,829 deaths.

In Coimbatore, 146 fresh infections were identified and two deaths were reported. The district has 708 active cases.

Perambalur district reported no fresh case in the past 24 hours. Six districts recorded less than 10 fresh cases. They are Kallakurichi, 1; Ariyalur, 2; Tenkasi, 3; Ramanathapuram, 4; Pudukottai, 7; and Virudhunagar, 8.

The daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health recorded two deaths each in Chengalpattu and Vellore and one each in Tiruchi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur and Namakkal.

Health officials said a 64-year-old man from Chengalpattu, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on November 13 with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing for three days, tested positive for COVID-19 the next day. He died on Monday morning owing to acute respiratory disorder syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia. He had no other chronic ailments.

Sixteen others had one or several complications that led to their death. Nine of these deaths occurred at government medical college hospitals.