T.N. records 13,990 fresh COVID-19 cases

Positivity rate tops 10% as case surge continues

Close to 14,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the overall positivity rate to 10.3%. Chennai’s daily caseload remained more or less the same as the previous day’s figure, with 6,190 people testing positive for the infection, while its active caseload touched 30,000.

While Chennai’s overall COVID-19 tally rose to 5,94,844, fresh cases continued to soar in the neighbouring districts. While Chengalpattu logged 1,696 cases, Tiruvallur’s daily tally breached the 1,000-mark as 1,054 people tested positive. Kancheepuram recorded 508 cases as against 343 the previous day.

There were 602 cases in Coimbatore, while 348 people tested positive in Tiruchi and 330 in Madurai. Among those who tested positive for the infection in the State were 32 returnees, including nine persons from Bangladesh and two each from Sri Lanka and the UAE.

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 28,14,276.

The State recorded 11 deaths, taking the toll to 36,866.

The number of patients under treatment/home isolation rose to 62,767. Chennai alone accounted for almost 50% of the active cases.

The number of patients discharged after treatment rose to 2,547.

A total of 2,59,594 people were vaccinated in the State on Monday. The first dose coverage reached 87.29%, while the second dose coverage was 60.20%.

As many as 20,765 people were covered on the first day of the rollout of the ‘precautionary’ dose.