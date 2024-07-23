ADVERTISEMENT

TN reconstitutes State Minorities Commission

Published - July 23, 2024 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday reconstituted the State Minorities Commission with Rev. Fr. Joe Arun as its Chairperson. Orders in this regard were issued on the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The State government also posted M.M. Abdul Kuthoos aliaas Iraianban Kuthoos as its Vice Chairperson. It also named Hamilton Welson, A. Sornaraj, Nagore A.H. Nazimuddin, Praveen Kumar Thatiya, Rajendra Prasad, Rameet Kapoor, J. Mohammed Rafi and S. Vasanth as its members. The State government also named C. Fernandas Rathina Raja as the chair of the Tamil Nadu Minorities Economic Development Corporation.

