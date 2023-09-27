HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. reconstitutes State Biodiversity Board

September 27, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government recently reconstituted the Tamil Nadu State Biodiversity Board, and included three special invitees from the Industries Department, the Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. The Minister for Forests will be the chairperson of the board.

The Secretaries of the Environment, Climate Change and Forests; Rural Development and Panchayat Raj; and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Departments, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden are the ex-officio members of the panel.

Retired IFS officer Ashok Upreti; Professor K. Sivakumar of the School of Life Sciences, Pondicherry University; Florida Tilton, Chairperson and Managing Director, Biozone Research Technologies Private Limited; Associate Professor V. Gokula of National College, Tiruchi; and Associate Professor S. Geetha of SRM College of Agricultural Sciences, Chengalpattu are the members of the panel.

The Secretaries of the Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce Department and the Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, and the Member-Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board are special invitees to the board.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.