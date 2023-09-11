T.N. reconstitutes board for welfare of Adi Dravidars and Tribals

September 11, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has reconstituted its State-level Tribal Welfare Board. The Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare would be the ex-officio chairperson of the Board. The panel has eight official and 17 non-official members.

Legislators K. Ponnusamy and G. Chitra, Bala alias Balasundaram of Namakkal district, Manju of Vellore district, Ravi of Tiruvannamalai district, Mallika of Cuddalore district, Vetrikondan of Kallakurichi district, Murugesan of Salem district, Vijayan alias Sankar of Vellore district, Sangili of Theni district, Venkatesan of Salem district, Kaliappan of Namakkal district, Velusamy of Tirunelveli district and Gunasekaran of Dharmapuri district are the non-official members of the panel. Ranger of Cuddalore district, Bhupathi of Namakkal district and Ashok Kumar of Namakkal district are also part of the panel as non-official members.

Secretaries of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, Finance, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Departments, Managing Director, TAHDCO, Director - Adi Dravidar Welfare, Director - Tribal Welfare, Chief Engineer (General) of Highways and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests are the official members of the panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel was constituted in 2007 for the overall development of the Scheduled Tribes in the fields of education, economic development and social welfare. Welfare measures like assistance for natural deaths, accidental deaths, funeral rites assistance, educational scholarships, marriage assistance and pension etc., are being provided to the registered members of the board.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.