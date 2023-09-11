HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. reconstitutes board for welfare of Adi Dravidars and Tribals

The Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare will be the ex-officio chairperson of the Board, which is to have 8 official and 17 non-official members

September 11, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has reconstituted its State-level Tribal Welfare Board. The Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare would be the ex-officio chairperson of the Board. The panel has eight official and 17 non-official members.

Legislators K. Ponnusamy and G. Chitra, Bala alias Balasundaram of Namakkal district, Manju of Vellore district, Ravi of Tiruvannamalai district, Mallika of Cuddalore district, Vetrikondan of Kallakurichi district, Murugesan of Salem district, Vijayan alias Sankar of Vellore district, Sangili of Theni district, Venkatesan of Salem district, Kaliappan of Namakkal district, Velusamy of Tirunelveli district and Gunasekaran of Dharmapuri district are the non-official members of the panel. Ranger of Cuddalore district, Bhupathi of Namakkal district and Ashok Kumar of Namakkal district are also part of the panel as non-official members.

Secretaries of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, Finance, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Departments, Managing Director, TAHDCO, Director - Adi Dravidar Welfare, Director - Tribal Welfare, Chief Engineer (General) of Highways and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests are the official members of the panel.

The panel was constituted in 2007 for the overall development of the Scheduled Tribes in the fields of education, economic development and social welfare. Welfare measures like assistance for natural deaths, accidental deaths, funeral rites assistance, educational scholarships, marriage assistance and pension etc., are being provided to the registered members of the board. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / tribals / welfare

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.