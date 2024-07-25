T.N. receiving secondary treatment from Central govt.: AIADMK in Rajya Sabha

The AIADMK on Thursday told Parliament that Tamil Nadu had been receiving “secondary treatment” from “this Central government” in terms of budgetary allocation and programme implementation.

Speaking in the Upper House, AIADMK member C.Ve. Shanmugam said that the allocation of funds in the Union Budget for 2025 “does not sufficiently address the pressing needs of Tamil Nadu” in relation to infrastructure, social justice, healthcare and education.

“Tamil Nadu needs projects and funds; not the halwa made before the Budget,” Mr. Shanmugam said. He pointed out that no new projects were announced for Tamil Nadu. “Only existing projects are being revamped for upgrade and modernisation, which have often been superficial,” he said.

Between 2009-10 and 2023-24, a total of ₹36.6 lakh crore was collected by the Union government in cesses and surcharges, and an additional ₹5.5 lakh crore was projected for 2024-25, he said, adding, “This amount was not shared with the States, but was used solely by the Union government.”

Tamil Nadu was facing “severe hardship” due to GST, which needed to be addressed, he said. Though the Hosur-Coimbatore Defence Corridor was announced, no allocation of funds was made for the project, he said.

“This lack of funding delays development, hindering the potential economic benefits and job creation. Tamil Nadu requires substantial investment to develop this infrastructure due to the rapid urbanisation and industrial growth. The Budget allocation for infrastructure projects is insufficient, and is hindering economic growth,” Mr. Shanmugam said.

While Phase I of the Chennai Metro Rail project had been completed, Phase II needed “substantial funding”, he said. As for the Chennai-Salem eight-lane expressway proposal, he said that the project required funding and support to overcome challenges.

Though the Centre claimed to have completed 76 projects in Tamil Nadu, most of them were existing projects that were given a facelift, he said.

Though Tamil Nadu frequently faced cyclones, there was no allocation of funds for flood mitigation, he said.

The proposal for inter-linking of Godavari and Cauvery rivers found no mention in the Budget, despite its importance for the farmers, he said. “The Centre should devise schemes to prevent youth from getting drawn towards drugs and liquor, considering the recent tragic incident in Tamil Nadu” where the consumption of spurious liquor resulted in 78 deaths.

