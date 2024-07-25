T.N. receiving secondary treatment from Central govt.: AIADMK in Rajya Sabha

The AIADMK on Thursday contended in Parliament that Tamil Nadu has been receiving “secondary treatment” from “this Central government” in terms of Budgetary allocation and programme implementation.

Speaking in the Upper House, AIADMK MP C.Ve. Shanmugam said the allocation of funds in the Union Budget for 2025 “does not sufficiently address the pressing needs of Tamil Nadu” be in terms of infrastructure, social justice, healthcare and education.

“Tamil Nadu needs projects, funds, not the halwa made by before the pre-Budget,” Mr. Shanmugam said. Speaking on behalf of his AIADMK in the Rajya Sabha, he pointed out there were no new projects in Tamil Nadu. “Only existing projects are being revamped for upgrade and modernisation, which have often been superficial.”

Between 2009-10 and 2023-24, a total sum of ₹36.6 lakh crore was collected by the Union government as cess and surcharges and an additional ₹5.5 lakh crore was projected for 2024-25, he said and contended: “This amount was not shared with States but was used solely by the Union government.”

Tamil Nadu faced “severe hardship” due to GST, which needed to be addressed, he said. Though the Hosur-Coimbatore Defence Corridor was announced, no allocation of funds was made for this project, he pointed out.

“This lack of funding delays development and operationasation in the hindering the potential economic benefits and job creation. Tamil Nadu requires substantial investment to develop this infrastructure due to the rapid urbanization and the industrial growth. The budget allocation for infrastructure project is insufficient and hindering economic growth.”

While the Phase I of the Chennai Metro Rail Project was completed, the Phase II needed “substantial funding”, he contended. As for the Chennai-Salem eight-lane expressway proposal, he said the project required necessary funding and support to overcome current challenges.

Though the Centre claimed to have completed 76 projects in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Shanmugam said most of these are pre-existing projects that were being given a phase lift. “The real benefactors are the contactors and not the public.” Though Tamil Nadu frequently faced cyclones, there was no mention or allocation of funds for for flood mitigation measures, he pointed out.

The proposal for inter-linking of Godavari and Cauvery rivers found no mention in the Budget, despite its importance for the farmers, he said. “The Centre should devise schemes to prevent youth from getting drawn towards drugs and liquor, considering the recent tragic incident in Tamil Nadu” where the consumption of spurious liquor resulted in 78 deaths.