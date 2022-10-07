T.N. realises over 450 tmc ft of Cauvery water since June 1

This year’s southwest monsoon smashes all previous records. In the last four days, the State received at least one tmc ft a day. Given the current trend, the total realisation is likely to cross the 500-tmc ft mark by May 2023, says an official

This year’s southwest monsoon has smashed all previous records in the realisation of Cauvery water by Tamil Nadu.

An State government official says that until now, the cumulative realisation since June 1 would have touched 460 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft), though the data (up to October 2), as cleared by the Central Water Commission (CWC), put it at 454.6 tmc ft.

In the last four days, the State received at least one tmc ft a day, the official says, adding that given the current trend and nearly eight more months left of this water year, the total realisation is likely to cross the 500-tmc ft mark by May 2023.

(Only the CWC’s calculations are considered because the reference point for measurement is the Biligundulu station, which is being maintained by the agency.)

Since 1974-75 (the period of which was taken into account by the Supreme Court-constituted high-level technical team in 2016), the highest annual realisation was 455.4 tmc ft in 1975-76.