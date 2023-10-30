Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan petrol bomb attack | Police gets three-day custody of accused ‘Karukka’ Vinoth

October 30, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

A metropolitan magistrate in Saidapet Court complex on October 30 granted the Guindy police three days’ custody of ‘Karukka’ Vinoth to interrogate him in connection with the recent hurling of two petrol bombs near the main entrance gate of the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Last Wednesday afternoon, police had arrested Vinoth for throwing the petrol bombs. Police said he had walked to the Raj Bhavan and hurled the Molotov cocktail when police personnel on duty quickly stepped in and overpowered him. He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate on Wednesday night.

According to police, Vinoth, 42 of SM Nagar, Teynampet, is a rowdy with a history sheet against him in the Teynampet Police. He has been involved in 14 cases as per police records. These include case of hurling petrol bombs at the State BJP headquarters Kamalalayam, T. Nagar last year and similar attacks on the Teynampet Police Station and a TASMAC liquor outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ascertain his motive in hurling bottles filled with petrol towards Raj Bhavan, the Guindy Police last week has filed a petition seeking an order to permit his custodial interrogation.

On Monday morning, Vinoth was escorted by police personnel from Central Prison and produced before the jurisdictional magistrate in Saidapet Court complex.

Also read | T.N. Raj Bhavan petrol bomb attack | Governor Ravi ‘inciting’ hatred, charges Law Minister Regupathy

Accepting the petition of police, the court granted three-days’ custody to the police.

While coming out from the police vehicle, he was heard shouting, “I only hurled the petrol bomb. NEET should be scrapped and prisoners who have languished for more than 10 years should be released from prisons.” While he being taken back in a police vehicle, he screamed that the Governor R. N. Ravi should be shifted out of Tamil Nadu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.