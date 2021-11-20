T.N. Rains

20 November 2021 07:43 IST

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain in most parts of the State

Fairly widespread rain may continue over Tamil Nadu till November 23, with isolated heavy rain in some areas, under the influence of the weather system that crossed the Tamil Nadu coast on Friday morning.

The depression crossed the coast of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh between Puducherry and Chennai between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. It weakened into a well marked low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Karnataka and Rayalaseema. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually by Saturday. However, the remnants of the system will sustain the wet weather.

Advertising

Advertising