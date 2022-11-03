T.N. Rains | Villupuram Collector inspects flood prevention work, advises residents of low-lying areas to evacuate

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector D. Mohan on Thursday visited various flood-prone areas located within the Tindivanam municipal limits and inspected ongoing precautionary work.

Accompanied by Tindivanam Sub-Collector Katta Ravi Teja, he visited Wahab Nagar, Indira Nagar, Kidangal and Kaveripakkam, areas that have been facing inundation during the rains.

The administration has taken up desilting of all stormwater drains and micro canals to prevent inundation in residential areas. Out of a total length of 65.9 km of stormwater drains in Tindivanam municipality, the administration has desilted 57.45 km so far. Mr. Mohan directed the local body to expedite the work over the next two days. The local body should also remove blockages in underground sewers to prevent waterlogging, he said.

Mr. Mohan said the administration had readied seven relief centres in Tindivanam to accommodate people affected by the rains. Members of the public are advised against bathing in lakes, ponds, tanks, and canals that have filled up in the district. Further, people living along the banks of waterbodies have also been asked to evacuate to safer locations, he said.