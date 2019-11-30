TN Rains: Two killed in wall collapse in delta region

Two persons, including a woman with a disability, were killed in separate incidents of wall collapses in Thanjavur and Ariyalur districts on Saturday even as moderate to heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the central districts.

Duraikannu (70) of Melattur Moondram Seththi village in Thanjavur district died after a portion of the wall of the house in which he was residing, fell on him due to heavy rain. The incident came to light at around 5 a.m. on Saturday when villagers noticed the wall collapse and informed his son, Kamaraj who was also residing in the same village in a different street.

In another incident, the front wall of a house in Mettu Street, Araiyapuram hamlet in Papanasam taluk collapsed due to the heavy rain that has lashed this part of the district for the past two days. However, no one was injured.

In Ariyalur district, a 38-year-old disabled woman, S. Poongathai of Muniankuruchi, died in a wall collapse on Saturday morning. According to official sources, the wall of an abandoned structure collapsed on her as she was going to a farm early in the morning. By the time neighbours rushed to the spot, she had died.

Meanwhile, several parts of the delta region and neighbouring districts received heavy overnight rainfall. The rain continued on Saturday morning too. A holiday was declared for schools in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai districts.

According to official sources, Vallam in Thanjavur district has recorded the highest downpour of 97 mm on Friday, followed by Manjalaru at 96.8 mm and Thiruvidaimaruthur at 88.3 mm. The lowest rain fall of 19 mm was recorded at Kurunkulam.

In Tiruvarur district, Kudavasal recorded a maximum of 127.4 mm rain on Friday followed by Needamangalam with 96.2 mm and Valangaiman at 95.4 mm. The lowest downpour of 41 mm was recorded at Mannargudi.

Due to the heavy rain, the water level in the irrigation-cum-drain canal passing through Indira Nagar, Mannargudi rose to the brim of the waterway and overflowed at several places. As a result houses in Indira Nagar were surrounded by knee-deep water, sources said.

In Nagapattinam district, Thalaignayar received heavy precipitation of 156.4 mm followed by Mayiladuthurai with 136 mm. The Thirupoondi area recorded the lowest rain fall of 43.80 mm, sources said.