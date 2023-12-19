GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Rains | Trained police teams from central zone dispatched to southern districts for rescue operations

Nine teams trained in disaster management have been sent to Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari

December 19, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Scenes of flooding seen Tirunelveli on Monday, Decemeber 18, 2023 following heavy rains that lashed the district

Scenes of flooding seen Tirunelveli on Monday, Decemeber 18, 2023 following heavy rains that lashed the district | Photo Credit: PTI

Nine teams of police personnel from T.N.’s central zone have been dispatched to the southern districts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari to help in rescue operations in the wake of unprecedented rainfall and flooding in the four districts

Armed with necessary paraphernalia used for rescue operations, the teams, trained in disaster management left from various districts in the central zone to the four southern districts on Monday, December 18, 2023. 

Police sources said nine teams have been sent for the rescue operations to the four districts. One of the teams from Tiruvarur district is stationed in Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district to evacuate people from marooned places, the sources added. 

A team of fire fighters from Tiruchi district also left for Thoothukudi to join the rescue operations. The six-member team had left with a vehicle, rubber boat and equipment to carry out the mission, said a senior official. 

Trains cancelled

The Tiruchi Railway Division announced the cancellation of the Thiruvananthapuram - Tiruchi Junction Intercity superfast express on Tuesday, December 19. It also announced the cancellation of the Tiruchendur - Chennai Egmore Chendur superfast express on Tuesday.

Monsoon / rains / flood / Tamil Nadu / Tiruchi / police / disaster management

