T.N. Rains | Stormwater drains in Chennai have failed to prevent waterlogging: Ramadoss

November 30, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday, November 30, 2023 said the stormwater drain systems have struggled to relieve water stagnation in Chennai and its suburbs, and called for review and changes to be made in the systems.

In a statement, he pointed out that Chennai had witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday, perhaps for the first time after the completion of the first phase of stormwater drain work. The quantum of rainfall was relatively low, but contrary to residents’ hopes, there has been water stagnation. With forecasts for heavy rains in the coming days, there is fear and concern about the situation in Chennai, Dr. Ramadoss said.

The PMK leader also said adequate measures had not been taken for rain preparedness, and this was condemnable. He said remedial measures should be taken now, on a war footing. While Ministers are reviewing the situation within the Chennai Corporation limits, there has been no action in other areas, he charged. Even in Chennai, despite complaints made through the Corporation helpline, there is no immediate action, he alleged.

