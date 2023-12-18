GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Rains | Senior IAS officers to monitor flood, relief measures in southern districts

Minister and officers have been deputed to Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts

December 18, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Heavy rain lashed Thoothukudi on Sunday, December 17, 2023, leving many areas under sheets of water

Heavy rain lashed Thoothukudi on Sunday, December 17, 2023, leving many areas under sheets of water | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday, December 17, 2023, deputed State Ministers and senior IAS officers to monitor the flood situation and relief to Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts, which are witnessing heavy rains.

ALSO READ
T.N. Rains | Extremely heavy rains ravage southern districts triggered by a cyclonic circulation over Comorin area

An official release said Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena held a meeting with the Collectors of these districts through video conferencing, and urged them to take all steps to avoid damage and losses.

As per the Chief Minister’s directions, S. Nagarajan, Land Administration Commissioner and former Collector of Kanniyakumari, has been sent to the district to monitor the situation and guide officials. R. Selvaraj, Secretary, Tamil Development and Information Department, will be in charge of Tirunelveli district.  B. Jothi Nirmala, Secretary, Commercial Taxes will be monitoring the situation in Thoothukudi district while Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, Secretary, Social Welfare Department has been deputed to Tenkasi.

Besides, G. Prakash, Additional Revenue Administration Commissioner, P. Ponniah, Director, Rural Development, Kiran Gurrala, Director of Town Panchayats and S. Sivarasu, Director of Municipal Administration will camp in these districts.

Fishermen in these districts have been asked not to venture into the sea.

